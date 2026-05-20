Splitgate Developer Announces Multiplayer FPS EMPULSE for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Splitgate developer 1047 Games has announced fast-paced six-versus-six movement first-person shooter, EMPULSE, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in 2026.

Read details on the game below:

EMPULSE is an upcoming fast-paced six-versus-six movement shooter. Outmove and outgun your opponents across the post-utopian streets of Freehold. Fight for control of mechs to turn the tide of battle for your Crew.

Movement is Freedom

In EMPULSE, movement is at the core of every fight. Wallrun forwards and backwards, swing with a grapple hook, launch off Holojumps, and alter surfaces with P.A.I.N.T. bombs to gain tactical advantage. Every district in Freehold gives you the surfaces, the verticality, and the routes to chain together movement and find your flowstate.

Claim the Mech. Control the Fight.

Player-controllable mechs spawn on the map, armed with heavy weapons, unique abilities, and a massive health pool. Claim one to dominate the next firefight. Or rally your squad to bring one down and swing momentum back in your favor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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