Quantic Dream to End Service for Spellcasters Chronicles on June 19 - News

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Developer Quantic Dream announced it will discontinue development and end service for the free-to-play team-based third-person action strategy game, Spellcasters Chronicles, on June 19. Any in-game purchases will be eligible for a full refund upon request.

The game released in Early Access for PC via Steam on February 26.

"Today, Quantic Dream is announcing the discontinuation of the development of Spellcasters Chronicles," reads an update from the developer. "With this project, our teams set out to explore new creative territories and create a bold, original multiplayer experience. Spellcasters Chronicles allowed us to experiment with new concepts and bring to life an ambitious game shaped by the talent, creativity, and dedication of everyone involved.

"However, in today’s particularly challenging market environment, the game has not reached the audience needed to ensure its long-term sustainability. We have therefore made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts on our other projects.

"As part of this decision, the studio will undertake an internal reorganization. We are fully committed to handling this transition with fairness, care, and respect, and will prioritize internal reassignments wherever possible to support our other productions.

"The development of Star Wars Eclipse is not affected by this decision and continues as planned.

"Spellcasters Chronicles will remain accessible online until June 19, 2026, when the servers will be shut down. All amounts spent during Early Access will be eligible for a full refund upon request. Further details will be shared in the coming days through the game’s official channels and Discord.

We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined us on this journey, the creators and community members who supported the project, and the teams whose remarkable work brought Spellcasters Chronicles to life."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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