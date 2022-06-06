A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Ziggurat Interactive has announced A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The collection includes the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game, A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia, and the Gameboy game, The Rescue of Princess Blobette.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

