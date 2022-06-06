Capcom Showcase 2022 Set for June 13 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced it will host the Capcom Showcase 2022 on Monday, June 12 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

The showcase will be around 35 minutes long and feature the latest news, details and updates on upcoming Capcom games.

Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.https://t.co/fcLu2YjbYs pic.twitter.com/XHZu7iKJzz — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 7, 2022

