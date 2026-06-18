Gecko Gods for Switch 2 and Forgotten Cove Update Launches June 25 - News

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Publisher Super Rare Originals and developer Inresin announced Gecko Gods for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the “Forgotten Cove update will launch on June 25.

Users who own the Nintendo Switch version will be able to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version for free.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 16.

Read details on the game below:

Gecko Gods lets you take control of a curious and adorable gecko where you will climb across sunlit ruins, weave your way through lush caves, and uncover the remnants of a lost civilization. Every path you take invites discovery as you glide between islands on your gecko-sized boat, each with their own secrets to uncover.

Explore Freely

Scale walls, ceilings and cliffs with the gecko’s effortless agility. Climb to the highest peaks or the deepest caves as you play with near unlimited freedom of movement.

A Gecko-Sized Journey

Experience a world designed for curiosity and gentle adventure, where movement itself is part of the joy. Enjoy the pitter-patter of the geckos little feet on the sand or the gentle sound of the waves as you sail through the ocean.

Solve Ancient Puzzles

Delve into ruins and temples filled with intuitive, environmental challenges. Solve puzzles to unlock the secrets of each island, and get hints from the critters you meet along the way.

Sail Between Islands

Drift across tranquil seas to discover unique landscapes, each with its own atmosphere and hidden life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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