Square Enix to Use Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Money to 'Enhance Development Capabilities'

Square Enix in May of this year announced it has entered an agreement with Embracer Group to sell Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal, as well as over 50 IPs for $300 million.

Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda in the full-year financial results briefing on May 13 that was just released in English said the money will not be used on NFT or blockchain, but will instead be used to improve its "development capabilities."

"Rather than using the proceeds from the divestiture in new investment domains such as NFT and blockchain, we intend to use them primarily to fund our efforts to foster solid IP and to enhance our development capabilities in our core Digital Entertainment segment," said Matsuda.

"Our intention is to undertake fund raising efforts for our new investment domains separate from those for our core business, and we are considering various possibilities, including potentially establishing a CVC."

He added, "Our materials provide an overview and details of the Transaction, but I note that its primary purpose was a reorientation of our portfolio. We especially revisited our studio and title portfolios from the perspective of stepping up our offering of online titles that we develop for the North American and the European market.

"We want to focus on creating new titles that align with our strategy, including ones that leverage new IP. The Just Cause franchise will remain our IP, and we are at work developing a new title in the franchise."

"In addition to reorienting our portfolio, we will also enhance our publishing function. We have created new Chief Publishing Officer (CPO) roles and will be working to optimize the processes in our publishing function and pursuing integrated group management. "

