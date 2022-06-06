Xbox Games Showcase Extended Set for June 14 - News

posted 10 hours ago

Thee Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is set to take place this Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

Microsoft has now announced Xbox Games Showcase Extended showcase is set to take place two days later, on Tuesday, June 14 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

The Extended showcase will feature new trailers, deeper looks into the news from the main showcase, and interview with developers. It will be approximately 90 minutes in length and be available in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German and French, and additional languages will be available within a week. Audio Descriptions and American Sign Language will be offered live.

The main Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will "feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world." It will also "include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC."

