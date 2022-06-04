Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed...Again - News

/ 561 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft back in September 2020 announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake with a January 21, 2021 release date. It would later be delayed to March 18, 2021, followed by another delay with no new specific date given.

Last month Ubisoft announced lead development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been taken over by Ubisoft Montreal from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai.

Ubisoft has now revealed the game is no longer targeting a release in fiscal year 2023 and has been delisted from retailers.

"We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake," said Ubisoft in a statement sent to PC Gamer. "As a consequence, we are no longer targeting an FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted.

"If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles