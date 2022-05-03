Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Development Taken Over by Ubisoft Montreal - News

Publisher Ubisoft announced lead development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been taken over by Ubisoft Montreal from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai.

"The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal, the very birth place of the epic Sands of Time trilogy," said Ubisoft via Twitter.

"This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready.

"We want to thank you all for your continuous support and patience throughout the development. Rest assured, that we will update you on the progress in a future update."

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

