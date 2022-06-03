Devolver Direct 2022 Set for Thursday, June 9 - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Devolver Digital has confirmed it will be holding its annual Devolver Direct once again this year on Thursday, June 9 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST.

The showcase is considered part of Summer Game Fest You will be able to watch Devolver Direct 2022 on Twitch.

View the Devolver Direct 2022 teaser trailer below:

"A clueless team of Devolver Digital execs, scrambling to produce a presentation, accidentally trigger a reality-bending, industry-wide event that threatens the very fabric of video game time and space," reads the description to the teaser trailer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles