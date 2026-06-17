Yasmine to Join Street Fighter 6 Roster as DLC on August 3 - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced Yasmine will be added as a playable character in Street Fighter 6 as DLC on August 3.

View the Yasmine gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the character below:

Hailing from the Philippines, Yasmine learned how to fight alongside her Kuya (older brother) under the guidance of her Lolo (grandfather). Following the sudden disappearance of her brother, Yasmine put down her Karambit knife until FooTube videos of a certain French supermodel inspired her to cut a path to her lost sibling. On her journey of discovery, Yasmine will use various high-speed Eskrima techniques such as:

Daloy ng Tubig – A quick forward-moving knife attack that can set-up or extend combos

– A quick forward-moving knife attack that can set-up or extend combos Alon – A follow-up attack from Daloy ng Tubig where Yasmine lashes out with a multi-slice hit that ends differently depending upon the strength used for the attack, with successful strikes placing Yasmine in a powered-up state (Bayani Mode)

– A follow-up attack from Daloy ng Tubig where Yasmine lashes out with a multi-slice hit that ends differently depending upon the strength used for the attack, with successful strikes placing Yasmine in a powered-up state (Bayani Mode) Talim ng Hangin – Yasmine spins forward in a low sweep that can either close distance with opponents or bait out their attacks based upon the strength used, with successful hits placing her in Bayani Mode

– Yasmine spins forward in a low sweep that can either close distance with opponents or bait out their attacks based upon the strength used, with successful hits placing her in Bayani Mode Mukha ng Langit – Yasmine leaps into a front flip that can mix up opponents with either a forward swipe or an upside-down spinning back hit

– Yasmine leaps into a front flip that can mix up opponents with either a forward swipe or an upside-down spinning back hit Lipad ng Agila – A multi-hit attack where Yasmine leaps into the air in a flurry of kicks

– A multi-hit attack where Yasmine leaps into the air in a flurry of kicks Pangil sa Likuran – A swirling projectile that lashes out at varying speeds so Yasmine can chase down and open up her opponent

– A swirling projectile that lashes out at varying speeds so Yasmine can chase down and open up her opponent Hiwa ng Kalangitan – Yasmine’s Level 1 Super Art sees her kick her opponent into the air, then slam them back down before transitioning into Bayani Mode

– Yasmine’s Level 1 Super Art sees her kick her opponent into the air, then slam them back down before transitioning into Bayani Mode Nakatagong Lakas – During Yasmine’s Level 2 Super Art she focuses her energy for a limited time boost that allows her to use special moves while staying in Bayani Mode. She can also use Linya ng Liwanag during this Super Art where she dashes past an opponent and attacks them from behind.

– During Yasmine’s Level 2 Super Art she focuses her energy for a limited time boost that allows her to use special moves while staying in Bayani Mode. She can also use Linya ng Liwanag during this Super Art where she dashes past an opponent and attacks them from behind. Pamumukadkad ng Sampaguita – Yasmine’s Level 3 Super Art where she spins an opponent and gathers energy before pulverizing them in an all-out attack

Yasmine will be unlocked and ready to cut class (and her opponents) on August 3 for players who own or purchase the Year 4 Character Pass or Year 4 Ultimate Pass. Yasmine’s Outfit 1 showcases her in Eskrima combat attire, while Outfit 2 depicts Yasmine in her school uniform between bouts. Outfit 2 can be unlocked by maxing out her Acquisition Gauge in Avatar Arcade Mode or with Fighter Coins.

Yasmine is the first character to be released from the upcoming Year 4 roster including Arjun, Tifa from the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, and Bosch. Yasmine’s release will also coincide with Battle Balance adjustments for the entire Street Fighter 6 roster, so check out the Battle Change List before maintenance starts.

Street Fighter 6 is available on the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles