Dog Man: Bark in Action Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

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Publisher Mindscape and developer Floor 84 Studio have announced side-scrolling adventure platformer, Dog Man: Bark in Action, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch this fall.

View the announcement trailer elow:

Read details on the game below:

Join Dog Man and his Supa Buddies for a supa-new adventure! A comic-book style game packed with action, humor, boss fights, and ability-granting gadgets. Play as 10 different characters from the comics, each with unique powers.

A hero is needed! Dr. Scum has set up Hypno Screens around the city, mind-controlling the innocent townsfolk. Now it’s up to Dog Man—part Dog, part Man—to fight back against Dr. Scum and all his minions. Defeat Dr. Scum, save your friends, and rescue the city!

A game based on the wonderful Dog Man comic books by artist Dav Pilkey, also known for Captain Underpants.

Work Together with the Supa Buddies

Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies: Dog Man, Li’l Petey, 80HD. Each has their own special abilities, to overcome obstacles and defeat Dr. Scum. Phone in Friends to help you, like Commander Cupcake or Chief, for a total of 10 playable characters!

Explore 60 Action Packed Levels

Explore iconic locations from the Dog Man universe, such as the Cat Jail and Robo-Time Industries. Beat the clock in the Time Challenges, and discover the Mystery Levels full of surprises!

Play Solo or with a Friend

Double the action by having a second player join with unique special abilities. Couch cooperative play the whole family can enjoy!

Discover Unlockable Outfits and Supa Gadgets

Collect sprockets to unlock crazy Gadgets. Collect yarn to craft cool new outfits like the Scarlet Shredder, Cat Kid and much more!

Stand up to Villains

Use each character’s signature fighting move to take down Dr. Scum’s minions and the Supa-Bad-Guy himself. Use clever teamwork to beat bosses!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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