Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Add New Suit Based on Brand New Day Movie on July 28 - News

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by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have announced a free update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released on July 28.

The update will add the Fresh Start Suit that inspired by the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available now for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View a new trailer of the movie below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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