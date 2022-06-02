Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 60,877, PS5 Sells 14,830 - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 32,321 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending May 29, 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is up one spot to second place with sales of 12,720 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came in third place with sales of 9,938 units.

Radiant Tale (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 7,311 units.

Minecraft (NS) took fifth place with sales of 7,262 units, while eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (NS) took sixth place with sales of 5,693 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 60,877 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 14,830 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,541 units, the 3DS sold 164 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 16 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 32,321 (419,522) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 12,720 (736,287) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,938 (4,652,766) [NSW] Radiant Tale (Idea Factory, 05/26/22) – 7,311 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,262 (2,655,548) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 5,693 (177,208) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,217 (3,162,189) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,052 (4,889,720) [NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo, 05/19/22) – 4,198 (25,908) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,434 (971,212)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 30,702 (1,829,023) Switch – 21,612 (18,327,035) Switch Lite – 8,563 (4,734,788) PlayStation 5 – 13,495 (1,411,378) Xbox Series S – 1,654 (113,227) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,335 (238,567) Xbox Series X – 887 (101,322) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 164 (1,186,379) PlayStation 4 – 16 (7,819,584)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

