Owlcat Games Announces cRPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - News

Owlcat Games has announced cRPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader for consoles and PC.

"We’re really excited to open a new chapter in Owlcat Games history. Working on such a remarkable universe as Warhammer 40,000 is a great honor but also a responsibility and challenge for us as a team," said Owlcat Games head Oleg Shpilchevsky.

"The grim darkness of the 41st millennium is a harsh place of unbound evil, untold sacrifices and large-scale threats and challenges that perfectly transitions into an exciting role-playing narrative that allows an exceptional freedom of in-game choice for the player.

"We endeavor to bring to the game everything that fans of the cRPG genre love and expect: fateful decisions, non-linear stories, strong and diverse companion cast together with addictive and complex gaming systems to master."

You will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers, that reign over their own merchant empire and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. Thanks to their Warrant of Trade – the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. At their disposal is a gargantuan voidship of immense power and innumerable servants and personnel ready to do the bidding of their lord. Their adventures begin in the vast Koronus Expanse—a treacherous region of unexplored space at the edge of Humanity’s domain.

Exploration will bring the protagonist to mysterious lost and forgotten worlds as well as numerous planets claimed by humanity—from lush Agri-Worlds to steel-clad Forge Worlds, all of them ready to be claimed for your burgeoning merchant empire or plundered for their riches. While traveling between the stars, get ready to come across potential allies and dangerous enemies of the Imperium, Chaos cults and alien Xenos counting among the most treacherous and deadly.

You will make fateful decisions that affect the lives of entire worlds. You will prove your strategic and tactical skills in high-impact turn-based battles against powerful opponents.

No Rogue Trader travels alone: on this dangerous journey into the unknown, you will meet faithful and sophisticated companions. Imagine fighting alongside a mighty power armored Space Marine, a lethal Aeldari Ranger, or even a courageous Sister of Battle armed with bolter and ardent prayer—these characters and many others will join you.

