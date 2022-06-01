Tell Me Why is Free in June in Celebration of Pride Month - News

Xbox Publishing and Dontnod Entertainment announced Tell Me Why will be available for free on Xbox consoles and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam for the entire month of June 2022 to celebrate Pride Month.

The team at Xbox will be donating $25,000 each to Transgender Law Center and Trans Lifeline. They are non-profit organizations offering support and resources to trans, non-binary, and genderqueer people.

Xbox will also host a livestream of Tell Me Why to fundraise for Trans Lifeline on Thursday, June 23.

Tell Me Why was made available for free last June as well as a way to give more people access to the game and to encourage players to spend their money in places that will directly affect trans and queer communities.

Tell me Why launched for the Xbox One and PC on August 27, 2020. It is also playable on the Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, as well as on Xbox Game Pass.

