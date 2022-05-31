June Xbox Update Adds Ability to Reveal Secret Achievements - News

Microsoft announced it has begun rolling out the June 2022 system update update for Xbox consoles.

The update has add the ability to see secret achievements. To see what a secret achievement is you must open the guide, go to Game Activity, then click on Achievements. After that you can sick on a secret achievement and press Reveal Details to see details on the Achievement.

Read the Xbox Wire post on the June 2022 system update below:

Secret Achievements

Starting in June, you can choose to reveal secret achievements.

If you don’t mind spoilers and want a hint on any of the achievements in the games you’re playing, it’s easy to find the secret achievement details on your Xbox. From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.

You can reveal secret achievements anywhere you like to play and track your achievements, from Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, the Xbox app for Android and iOS, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and Game Bar on your PC.

Help Shape the Future of Xbox

