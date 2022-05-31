UK Console Sales Were Up in May as PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock Improved - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring has shared some hardware figures for May 2022 sales in the UK. He says consoles were up month-over-month as there was more stock of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X than in April.

PS5 had a bit more in terms of stock, which was enough to make it the best-selling console for the month. Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch sales were essentially tied as Switch sales were down slightly.

For 2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling platform, with the Xbox Series X|S in second place, and the PS5 in third place. However, sales are fairly close between the consoles.

"Some of the UK data is in," said Dring. "Console sales was stronger in May. There was more PS5 and Xbox Series X stock than there was in April. PS5 delivered a bit more and was the market leader. Switch sales are down very, very slightly.

"Switch is still the No.1 platform of the year, followed by Xbox Series S and X, and then PS5. But it's all very bunched together."

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are "down quite heavily" year-over-year he said when I asked how sales are doing compared to last year. Stock is improving, but not nearly enough.

"Compared to last year, Switch is down slightly," he said. "But Xbox and PlayStation are down quite heavily. Stock levels are improving, but not significantly enough thus far."

Dring also revealed that Switch sales in May 2022 are down around four percent compared to May 2021 and are currently down 21 percent year-to-date.

"[Switch is] just like 4% down over May last year, I think," he said. "Nothing big. But year-to-date, it's down 21%."

He also revealed GfK gets data from all the big retailers like Amazon, Argos, the supermarkets, GAME, and more. But it doesn't get any data from the official stores or from Smyth Toys, "which is a key Nintendo retailer."

