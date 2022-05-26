Microsoft Continues Work on Xbox Cloud Streaming Device Codenamed Keystone - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

A Microsoft spokesperson has told Windows Central that the company continues to work on its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device that has been codenamed Keystone.

The goal with the Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device is to lower the entry level price into the Xbox ecosystem.

"Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console," said the Microsoft spokesperson.

"As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future."

The statement from Microsoft follows the Keystone codename appearing in an Xbox OS list.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles