Jim Ryan: PlayStation is 'Not at All Finished' With Acquisitions

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan during a business briefing said that PlayStation will continue to grow inorganically, suggesting it will continue to acquire more studios.

"We’ve been extremely active in the area of M&A and investment," said Ryan and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle.

"The purpose of these investments is to increase our core strength at PlayStation Studios, but also to acquire expertise in areas of game development where historically we have not had a significant presence. The planned Bungie partnership is a great example of the latter."

He added, "In terms of future M&A activity, the answer to that is we are not at all finished with our strategy of trying to grow PlayStation Studios inorganically."

"As we transition from our historic game development strategy to a much broader and much wider market reach than we enjoy today, it is very likely that inorganic stimulus will be required to help us to realize these dreams.

"And to the extent that potential targets fit with our strategy, to the extent that potential targets allow us to accelerate the way in which we are able to deliver on our strategy, we will certainly consider farther M&A activity to add to our business portfolio."

Ryan previously stated PlayStation is growing its "studios organically and we’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we’re in discussions with Bungie and we have more planned."

PlayStation did have a job opening for a Corporate Development Director that will work with management to look for inorganic growth opportunities. Inorganic growth is described as acquisitions, investments and joint ventures in the job listing.

