REPLACED Delayed to 2023

Publisher Coatsink and developer Sad Cat Studios announced the science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer, REPLACED, has been delayed from 2022 to 2023. It is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Today we’re making the very difficult decision to delay REPLACED until 2023," reads the announcement post on the delay.

"The Belarusian based studio working on the game, Sad Cat Studios, has a team of talented developers from Belarus and Ukraine. Unfortunately, the continued war in Ukraine has heavily impacted the development of REPLACED, as most of the team re sides in the neighboring regions.

"The priority for Sad Cat was for the safety of the team and their families. As a result, part of the team has now relocated and work has only recently restarted on REPLACED.

"Publisher Coatsink, parent company Thunderful, and developer Sad Cat Studios have decided to move the release to 2023 to ensure that the game is in the best state it can possibly be. We are continuing to work hard to match the quality you’ve come to expect from the trailer, but are prioritizing both the physical and mental health of the developers by not forcing the original deadlines that have been unexpectedly impacted.

"Thank you all for your continued patience and support for REPLACED and Sad Cat Studios."

