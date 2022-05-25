Forspoken Given 18 Rating by PEGI, Has In-Game Purchases - News

by, posted 5 minutes ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions' action-adventure RPG, Forspoken, has been given an 18 rating by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board.

PEGI gave the game an 18 rating "because it features strong suicide references and use of strong language." The rating also mentions the game has violence and in-game purchases. The in-game purchases are "in the form of downloadable content packs."

PEGI does give a quick description to the game that describes the game as an "action-adventure role-playing game in which a young woman who has lost everything is transported from New York to a magical realm. She must save the people of this beautiful but cruel land, find her true purpose and return home."

Forspoken will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11, 2022.

