Dino Crisis Art Appears on Asian PS Plus Classics Catalogue - News

Artwork for the original PlayStation game, Dino Crisis, has appeared as a banner for the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue, according to users on Twitter and reported by ResetEra.

Despite Dino Crisis being featured in the banner, the game is not actually available on PlayStation Plus in Asia. The banner can be seen for those who have an Asian PlayStation Network account with PlayStation Plus on a PS5.

I logged onto the Hong Kong store and can confirm this is real.



However Dino Crisis isn't available to download or purchase.....yet. https://t.co/rzpFRmdpa9 pic.twitter.com/GPyqpIrV5X — Windy Corner TV - Robert (@windycornertv) May 25, 2022

The PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue is part of the revamped PlayStation Plus, which launched this week in Asia.

It will also launch in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

Sony has also revealed some original PlayStation and PSP titles on the PlayStation Plus classic game catalog will be adding Trophies. It was noted this is an optional feature for developers to add to their game.

