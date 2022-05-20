Take-Two Acquisition of Zynga to Close on Monday, May 23 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Take-Two Interactive in January of this year announced it would acquire Zynga in a deal valued at $12.7 billion. It was the biggest deal in gaming history until later the same month when Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

The stockholders of Take-Two and Zynga have voted to approve all proposals of the acquisition yesterday. Zynga shares will be removed and cease trading on the the NASDAQ exchange following the close of the market later today.

The deal will officially close on Monday, May 23 and the two companies will merge.

Take-Two Interactive is based in New York City and owns multiple studios and subsidiaries including Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Ghost Story Games, and T2 Mobile Games. The most popular gaming franchises under Take-Two include Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, BioShock, Borderlands, and more.

Zynga is a social video game developer with thirty million monthly active users as of 2017. Its most popular games include Zynga Poker, FarmVille, and Words with Friends.

