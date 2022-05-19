Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place for a third straight week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 19th week of 2022.

The entire top five remains unchanged. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took second, FIFA 22 took third, Kirby and the Forgotten Land came in fourth, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came in fifth place.

Gran Turismo 7 fell down the charts from sixth to ninth place, while Horizon: Forbidden West fell out of the top 10 entirely.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation exclusive.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 19, 2022: Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Kirby and the Forgotten Land LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Party Superstars Minecraft Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gran Turismo 7 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

