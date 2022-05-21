PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - April 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

Gap change in latest month: 494,547 - PS5 & XSX|S

Gap change over last 12 months: 730,766 - PS4 & XOne

Total Lead: 50,462 - PS5 & XSX|S

Total Combined PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales: 33,893,061

Total Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales: 33,842,599

In April 2022, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series One in the last month by 494,547 units.

In the last 12 months, the PS4 and Xbox One has sold 730,766 units more. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has retaken the lead over the PS3 and Xbox One in the latest month and is now ahead by 50,462 units.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in their first 18 months sold a combined 33.89 million units, while the PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 33.84 million units. Month 18 is April 2022 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while for the PS4 and Xbox One it is April 2015.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 167.35 million units after 102 months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

