Square Enix to Share Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary News in June - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 533 Views
Square Enix creative director Tetsuya Nomura during the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier anniversary live stream announced the publisher will share 25th anniversary news on Final Fantasy VII in June.
Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase earlier this year teased there would be "Final Fantasy VII Remake news you’ve been waiting on" later this year.
It is possible the news coming next month will be related to Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store.
Thanks, Gematsu.
For all that is holy please be news on FF7 remake part 2... PLEASE!!!
Final Fantasy remake was my GOTY 2020 and that is saying a lot considering what stiff competition it had that year.
It was everything a remake should be. I know there were some hardcore fans out there that had a few issues with certain things but overall I think what was delivered was an amazing example of what game developers should hope to achieve when they set their sights on bringing an older title into the modern era.
In fact, just talking about it right now has me all fired up to go play it now! Yeah, it was that good! Any out there that haven't had the chance to go give it a shot do yourself a favor and go play it now. I can almost assure you that you won't be disappointed.
Here's hoping we actually get news and footage of what is around the corner in part 2. 🤞🤞🤞
-HOW REMAKES SHOULD BE DONE NINJA APPROVED-
Lez go square make another comeback special after some huge losses with crystal dynamics haha
Has Square completely fixed the PC version of FFVII Remake yet?
Should still be a very exciting event. Especially if Square's shows off XVI as well!
Not sure. I've been waiting for the Steam version to come out. Already beat it on PS5 but hopefully I can get a full package type deal on PC with the expansion.
Hey, next month would be 6 months of the game being exclusively on EGS. Hopefully they'll announce a Steam release at this event!
I doubt they'll announce it so soon. I'm sure Epic makes devs keep quite about that kind of stuff but I hope your right.
Yeah, I'm just hoping it was only a 6 month exclusivity window. Very well could be a year long or even permanently. I've been waiting for Tony Hawk 1&2 to make its way to Steam and it's been almost 2 years :( we'll find out soon enough!
Oh I didn't even think that it might be less than a year. Man I hope it's only 6 months. I loved the game and would love to replay on my PC.