Square Enix to Share Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary News in June

Square Enix creative director Tetsuya Nomura during the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier anniversary live stream announced the publisher will share 25th anniversary news on Final Fantasy VII in June.

Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase earlier this year teased there would be "Final Fantasy VII Remake news you’ve been waiting on" later this year.

It is possible the news coming next month will be related to Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store.

