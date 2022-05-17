PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch Sales Drop - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 1-7 - Sales

/ 1,021 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 291,028 units sold for the week ending May 7, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 107.66 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 155,598 units to bring its lifetime sales to 19.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 136,953 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.57 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 17,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 71,000 units. PS4 sold 172,753 units for the week ending May 9, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 66,342 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 12,836 units, and the Xbox One sold 698 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 57,842 units (-18.9%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 12,196 (-7.3%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 39,513 units (41.0%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 32,184 (-71.5%) and the Xbox One is down 17,114 units (-96.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 53,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 54,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 3,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 5.67 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.78 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.64 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 291,028 ( 107,658,326 ) PlayStation 5 - 155,598 ( 19,619,874 ) Xbox Series X|S - 136,953 ( 14,565,738 ) PlayStation 4 - 12,836 ( 116,841,694 ) Xbox One - 698 ( 50,526,305 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 121,034 Xbox Series X|S - 84,432 PlayStation 5 - 57,877 PlayStation 4 - 7,975 Xbox One - 558

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 78,631 PlayStation 5- 51,491

Xbox Series X|S - 32,515

PlayStation 4 - 4,492 Xbox One - 124 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 78,805 PlayStation 5 - 39,439 Xbox Series X|S - 15,563 PlayStation 4 - 202 Xbox One - 10

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,558 PlayStation 5 - 6,791

Xbox Series X|S - 4,443 PlayStation 4 - 167 Xbox One - 6

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles