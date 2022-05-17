Final Fantasy XV Ships 10 Million Units - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV has shipped over 10 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The action RPG first released for the PlayStation 4 and and Xbox One in November 2016. It also released for PC in March 2018 and Google Stadia in November 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Enroute to wed his fiancée Luna on a road trip with his best friends, Prince Noctis is advised by news reports that his homeland has been invaded and taken over under the false pretense of a peace treaty – and that he, his loved one and his father King Regis, have been slain at the hands of the enemy.

To gather the strength needed to uncover the truth and reclaim his homeland, Noctis and his loyal companions must overcome a series of challenges in a spectacular open world - that is filled with larger-than-life creatures, amazing wonders, diverse cultures and treacherous foes.

