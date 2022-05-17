Final Fantasy XV Ships 10 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 475 Views
Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV has shipped over 10 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
The action RPG first released for the PlayStation 4 and and Xbox One in November 2016. It also released for PC in March 2018 and Google Stadia in November 2019.
📢『#ファイナルファンタジーXV』が全世界累計販売本数1,000万本を達成しました！— FINAL FANTASY XV (@FFXVJP) May 17, 2022
いつも応援ありがとうございます！✨
これからも #FF15 を宜しくお願いします！#FFXV #FF pic.twitter.com/UqrUrCA1Iu
Here is an overview of the game:
Enroute to wed his fiancée Luna on a road trip with his best friends, Prince Noctis is advised by news reports that his homeland has been invaded and taken over under the false pretense of a peace treaty – and that he, his loved one and his father King Regis, have been slain at the hands of the enemy.
To gather the strength needed to uncover the truth and reclaim his homeland, Noctis and his loyal companions must overcome a series of challenges in a spectacular open world - that is filled with larger-than-life creatures, amazing wonders, diverse cultures and treacherous foes.
Still need to play my copy
It's an ok game. I hated the combat though. It's great 1v1 but with all the enemies around you it gets to hectic and the enemy is so aggressive you can barely get any hits in.
A flawed, but enjoyable game. Not among the series best, but well worth playing regardless. Good to hear it has sold so well.
I have the game, and the Royal version, but I haven't gotten to playing it yet.
Nice to hear it sold a lot though.
Congrats. I do like the game although being one of my least liked from the numbered I played.