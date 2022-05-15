Stellaris: Overlord Enters the Steam Charts in 2nd Place as Steam Deck Remains in 1st - Sales

Valve's Steam Deck for a fifth straight week has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 19, 2022, which ended May 15, 2022.

There were three new releases in the top 10: Stellaris: Overlord debuted in second place, We Were Here Forever debuted in fifth place, and Songs of Conquest debuted in sixth place.

Elden Ring is down one spot to third place and The Forest re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Valve Index VR Kit dropped from sixth to seventh place, while Monster Hunter Rise fell four spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Stellaris: Overlord - NEW Elden Ring The Forest We Were Here Forever - NEW Songs of Conquest - NEW Valve Index VR Kit Monster Hunter Rise Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

