N64's Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on May 20 - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, May 20.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards released for the Nintendo 64 in March 2000.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dart past enemies, soar the skies, and swim the depths of the ocean as Kirby takes on Dark Matter in an all-new adventure. Inhale, exhale and swallow your enemies, then copy and combine their abilities and use them as your own! Team up with familiar friends and foes—like Waddle Dee and King Dedede—as you travel through dreamy worlds in search of the lost Crystal Shards.

Key Features:

Steal Copy and Combine Abilities – Steal enemy weapons, copy enemy abilities, then mix and match for dozens of new special attacks, ranging from a lightning-charged boulder to a refrigerated barrage of lethal leftovers!

– Steal enemy weapons, copy enemy abilities, then mix and match for dozens of new special attacks, ranging from a lightning-charged boulder to a refrigerated barrage of lethal leftovers! Venture Beyond Dream Land to Six Different Planets – Featuring everything from a barren lava landscape to a futuristic candy factory! Platform action lovers are in for a real treat!

– Featuring everything from a barren lava landscape to a futuristic candy factory! Platform action lovers are in for a real treat! Blast, Bash, and Dash through Three Bonus Multiplayer Games – Uncover mini-games like 100-Yard Hop and Bumper Crop Bump for fun-filled four-player action!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles