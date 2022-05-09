Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Spanish Charts, PS5 Hardware Sales Skyrocket - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has debuted in first place on the Spanish charts with sales of 21,500 units for the week ending May 1, 2022.

Two PlayStation exclusives took second and third place with Gran Turismo 7 in second place and Horizon Forbidden West in third place. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Gran Turismo 7 sold a combined 7,000 units, while it was 6,500 units combined for Horizon Forbidden West.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with sales around 10,00 units sold, which is up from 700 units the previous week. The Nintendo Switch sold just over 7,000 units and the Xbox Series X|S sold around 1,000 units. Xbox Series X|S sales are 57 percent higher in 2022 to date compared to 2021.

Here is the complete top 10:

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) - 21,500 Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) - 6,090 Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) - 5,850 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) FIFA 22 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (NS) ario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GameReactor.

