Joseph Staten Teases Classic Halo Maps Returning to Halo Infinite - News

Joseph Staten, the head of creative on Halo Infinite, on the Kinda Funny Xcast was asked by Parris Lilly why 343 Industries hasn't brought back classic Halo maps from previous titles into Halo Infinite as a way to "buffer" the game as the current season is six months long.

Staten replied, "That’s a good idea, Parris. I mean all kidding aside, I can talk about some things, but I can't talk about that.

"There are some great Halo maps. I think we all have our personal favorite - Guardian, [Blood] Gulch, [The] Pit. There are a lot of maps that are awesome. I think it would be awesome to play on those maps again, don’t you guys? That sounds like a fun thing. I'll mark that in my notebook."

Staten did not confirm classic maps returning, however, his tone made it seem like it is something 343 Industries is working on.

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves launched earlier this month. It runs from May 3 to November 7. It will add two new maps, three new game modes, and a new 100 tier Battle Pass one its first day. There will also be two multiplayer narrative events with the first running from May 2 to 16 and a second from July 19 to August 1.

One of new maps is called Catalyst and is for the Arena game modes, while the other is called Breaker and is for the Big Team Battle modes. The three new modes are King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing.

Campaign network co-op and campaign mission replay will finally arrive in late August. Campaign split-screen co-op won't be arriving until the start of Season 3 on November 8 at the earliest.

The developer is aiming to run a Forge open beta later in Season 2 and confirmed there have been private flighting with a small audience "for some time."

