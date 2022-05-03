Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Launches Today - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

343 Industries will launch the second season of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, called Lone Wolves, today, May 3 at 11:00 pm PDT / 2:00 pm EDT / 7pm BST.

Season 2 Lone Wolves will run from May 3 to November 7. It will add two new maps, three new game modes, and a new 100 tier Battle Pass one its first day. There will also be two multiplayer narrative events with the first running from May 2 to 16 and a second from July 19 to August 1.

One of new maps is called Catalyst and is for the Arena game modes, while the other is called Breaker and is for the Big Team Battle modes. The three new modes are King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing.

Campaign network co-op and campaign mission replay will finally arrive in late August. Campaign split-screen co-op won't be arriving until the start of Season 3 on November 8 at the earliest.

The developer is aiming to run a Forge open beta later in Season 2 and confirmed there have been private flighting with a small audience "for some time."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles