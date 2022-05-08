Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, New Warhammer 40K Enters the Charts - Sales

Valve's Steam Deck for a fourth straight week has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 18, 2022, which ended May 8, 2022.

There was one new release in the top 10: Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters debuted in ninth place.

Elden Ring remains has remained in second place for another week. Rogue Legacy 2 shot up the charts in its second week from seventh to third place. Monster Hunter Rise is up two spots to fourth place.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe dropped from fourth to fifth place, while Valve Index VR Kit is up three spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Elden Ring Rogue Legacy 2 Monster Hunter Rise The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Valve Index VR Kit Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition Dying Light 2 Stay Human Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - NEW Dune: Spice Wars

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

