Reggie Fils-Aime Says Halo is His Favorite Non-Nintendo Video Game - News

308 Views

posted 1 hour ago

The former President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé in an interview with G4TV's Xplay was asked what was his favorite video game not from Nintendo and he quickly answered "Halo."

"I say that because the original Xbox was in my living room before I had a GameCube," he added. "I wasn't an employee of Nintendo. I was on my own video game journey.

"My kids were pushing me, 'we got to get an Xbox. We got to play this game Halo.' And they would end up kicking my ass. I mean...it's not that I'm good at it, but I really enjoyed that game."

Reggie Fils-Aimé is most likely talking about the original Halo - 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved - as he was hired by Nintendo as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing in December 2003 and Halo 2 launched in November 2004.

