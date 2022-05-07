Blizzard Hires Jessica Martinez as First VP of Head of Culture - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced the company has hired Jessica Martinez as its first Head of Culture Vice President.

The goal of this hiring is for Blizzard to create a "more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace culture." Martinez will be responsible to grow and implement Blizzard's new culture strategy.

"When you create a people-first environment where teams feel safe, valued, and work together toward a shared purpose, everyone thrives–the employees, the players, and the business," said Martinez.

She added, "Making the values of our connections show up in what we do is how we bring humanity back to business."

Jessica Martinez spent over 14 years working at the Walt Disney Company as Chief of Staff and a key strategic advisor to both the Chief Security Officer and the Chief Technology & Digital Officer for Disney Parks & Resorts.

She also worked on the security integration for the Walt Disney Company acquisition of 21st Century Fox. She was known for creating a values-driven culture and diversity at the Walt Disney Company.

