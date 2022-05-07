Nintendo Switch Sports Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports has debuted in first place in its second week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 1, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Elden Ring both drop one spot to second and third places, respectively.

Two PlayStation exclusives have re-entered the top 10 signaling higher stock of PS5 consoles for the week. Gran Turismo 7 took fourth place and Horizon Forbidden West came in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports - NEW LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Horizon Forbidden West Animal Crossing: New Horizons Battlefield 2042 Kirby And The Forgotten Land

