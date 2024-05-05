Fallout 4 Tops the Australian Charts, Stellar Blade Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 393 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Fallout 4 has remained in first place on the Australian charts with four of the top five best-selling games, according to IGEA for the week ending April 28, 2024.

Stellar Blade debuted in second place and TopSpin 2K25 debuted in fourth place.

Helldivers 2 is up one spot to third place, Grand Theft Auto V is up five spots to fifth place, and Dead Island 2 is re-entered the top 10 in sixth place. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege remained in seventh place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Fallout 4 Stellar Blade - NEW Helldivers 2 TopSpin 2K25 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Dead Island 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles