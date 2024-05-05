Stellar Blade Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Stellar Blade has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 17th week of 2024.

Top Spin 2K25, the one other new release in the top 10, debuted in eighth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to second place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Princess Peach Showtime! remained in third and fourth places, respectively.

EA Sports FC 24 fell three spots to fifth place, while Horizon: Forbidden West is up four spots to sixth place. Minecraft is down two spots to seventh place, Nintendo Switch Sports is down three spots to ninth place, and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Stellar Blade - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Princess Peach: Showtime! EA Sports FC 24 Horizon: Forbidden West Minecraft Top Spin 2K25 - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

