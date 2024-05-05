Stellar Blade Debuts in 3rd on the New Zealand Charts, Fallout 4 Remains in 1st - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Stellar Blade is the one new release on the New Zealand charts with it debuting in third place, according to IGEA for the week ending April 28, 2024.

Fallout 4 has remained in first place, Helldivers 2 is up two spots to second place, Grand Theft Auto V is from sixth to fourth place, and Dead Island 2 re-entered the charts in fifth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is in sixth place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in seventh place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Fallout 4 Helldivers 2 Stellar Blade - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2 Ravenswatch Grand Theft Auto Online

