Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 510 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 17th week of 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, while Horizon: Forbidden West shoots up three spots from sixth to third place. FIFA 22 dropps from second to fourth place.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land remained in fifth place, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga drops from first to sixth place, and Mario Party Superstars is up one spot to seventh place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation exclusives.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 17, 2022: Nintendo Switch Sports - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Horizon: Forbidden West FIFA 22 Kirby and the Forgotten Land LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gran Turismo 7 Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles