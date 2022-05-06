Dying Light Update Adds 60 FPS Mode on Xbox Series S - News

/ 485 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

While developer Techland is focused on Dying Light 2 Stay Human, it hasn't forgotten the original Dying Light. A new update for the original entry in the series has been released that makes changes to the Hellraid, adding new crystal consumables, weapon blueprints, and more. The Dieselpunk DLC, which adds new weapons and outfits has also released.

The update also improves the Xbox Series S version of the game adding a 60 FPS mode that runs the game in 936p. A patch in March originally only added a 60 FPS mode to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Read the patch notes below:

Hellraid

[Level]

[Lobby] The Story Mode (Blue) portal is now closer to the center of the Lobby (opposite of Raid Mode (Red) portal)

[Armory] The entirely reworked Armory now includes all Hellraid Weapons and Items

[Armory] Added Inspect Weapon on item showcases, which displays the weapon’s story of origin

[Tower] New environmental hazards can be found on all floors of the Tower (Spikes, Explosive Barrels)

[Tower] Added visual indication that Shrine requires sacrifice to unlock (killing all enemies in the area)

[Parameter Reworking / Balancing / Difficulty Tweaks]

Damage factor multipliers for Hellraid enemies reworked for all difficulties

[Easy] Enemy Damage factor multiplier decreased by ~15-20%

[Normal] Player Damage factor multiplier increased by ~30%

[Normal] Enemy Damage factor multiplier decreased by ~30%

[Hard] Player Damage factor multiplier removed

[Hard] Enemy Damage factor multiplier decreased by ~50%

[Nightmare] Player Damage factor multiplier removed

[Nightmare] Enemy Damage factor multiplier decreased by ~50%

[Easy] Enemy Damage factor multiplier decreased by ~15-20% [Normal] Player Damage factor multiplier increased by ~30% [Normal] Enemy Damage factor multiplier decreased by ~30% [Hard] Player Damage factor multiplier removed [Hard] Enemy Damage factor multiplier decreased by ~50% [Nightmare] Player Damage factor multiplier removed [Nightmare] Enemy Damage factor multiplier decreased by ~50% Reduced number of Recruits spawned in Combat Arenas on the first and second floors of the Tower

spawned in Combat Arenas on the first and second floors of the Tower Tweaked dynamic spawning of stronger enemies in Hellraid Ranks 5-10

[Economy]

Reduced prices of Hellraid weapons in the Hellraid shop by 50%

Added Weapon Remnants at 7.5% cost of the original weapon’s price

[Weapons, Rewards, Items]

[Hellraid Shop in Slums Tower]

Hellraid Shop will now include Wands (Fire Wand, Dark Wand) and Shock Bearer (Shield) f or purchase

and or purchase Hellraid Shop will now include Weapon Remnants (Craft Item) required to craft Hellraid Weapons

required to craft Hellraid Weapons Hellraid Shop will now include Deathbringer Blueprint for purchase [if player completes Loaded for the Undead (Bounty) (available at Hellraid Rank 10)]

[Blueprints]

Thirteen (13) new unlockable blueprints available through Trials (Bounties Table) in Hellraid

[Consumables]

Five (5) new consumable items (Tower Crystals) available on Raid Mode Tower with various buffs

Red Crystal — Buff: Double Damage; Debuff: Low Stamina Regen

Blue Crystal — Buff: Fast Movement; Debuff: Half Damage

Green Crystal — Buff: High Health Regen; Debuff: Low Stamina Regen

Yellow Crystal — Buff: 100% Crit, Stamina Usage Reduction; Debuff: -15% Movement

White Crystal — Buff: Double Damage; Damage Reduction, Stamina Usage Reduction; Debuff: 0% Health Regen

— Buff: Double Damage; Debuff: Low Stamina Regen — Buff: Fast Movement; Debuff: Half Damage — Buff: High Health Regen; Debuff: Low Stamina Regen — Buff: 100% Crit, Stamina Usage Reduction; Debuff: -15% Movement — Buff: Double Damage; Damage Reduction, Stamina Usage Reduction; Debuff: 0% Health Regen New Consumable Item Animations for Crystals

New Icons for Crystal Items and Crystal Buffs

[Tutorial Screens]

New Tutorial Screen for Story Mode

New Tutorial Screen for Raid Mode

New Tutorial Screen on first interaction with Shrines

New Tutorial Screen for Crystals

Updated Tutorial Screens for the Armory

[Bugfixing & Miscellaneous]

Fixed multiple Z-fightning issues on the map

Fixed objects clipping issues, lightning artefacts, floating objects etc.

Fixed Lord Asmorod’s audio and animation cutting off too soon

Fixed rare blockers in Story and Raid Mode

Fixed instances where players could parkour around blocked areas in the Mysterious Portals quest

Fixed minor issues with the minimap

Fixed cases where some enemies were missing in Raid Mode

Players now need to pick up Bow Arrows from the ground (no longer having the ability to perform an automatic pick up)

Other minor bug fixes for Single Player and Co-Op

Support for DL, Live Events / DLC

[New Event Content]

New ULTIMATE EPIC WEAPON from Tolga and Fatin

New Easter Egg Weapon with unique weapon type

New weapon meshes and sounds

New Graffiti

[New DLC Content]

New type of weapon: Chainsaw

New feature: Perk for Buggy with 50% slower fuel loss

New weapon meshes, animations and sounds

New outfit

[DLC Maps]

[General] Quest will now deselect after leaving Bozak Horde / Hellraid (players will not respawn in these modes after relaunch)

[Bozak Horde] Implemented Inventory Management system

Now all weapons stored in the Stash when players enter the Bozak Horde will be returned to Player Inventory

[Quests]

[The Pit] Rebalanced fight with Demolisher in the Pit

[The Pit] Improved stats for the Machete found in the Pit

[Bugfixing & Miscellaneous]



[Menu] Removed “What’s New” Section

[Balancing] Reduced Snowstorm’s Ammo craft requirements

Added new dockets

Minor bug fixes for Single Player and Co-Op

Next Gen consoles

[Optimization]

Added High Performance mode that offers 60 FPS in 936p (1664×936) for Xbox Series S

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles