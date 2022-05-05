Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 Launches in the West This Summer - News

Publisher NIS America announced Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on in North America on August 30, in Europe on September 2, and in Australia on September 9.

The collection includes La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Prinny is back at it again, dood! Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure brings you two foundational titles in one! Discover the world of La Pucelle: Ragnarok as it makes its North American debut. This action-packed RPG is loaded with tons of extra content including new scenarios, new recruits, and a whole gang of downloadable content characters in addition to a new voice cast, new music, and quick travel!

Dive back into your Nippon Ichi Software roots and experience a game that laid the foundation for the beloved Disgaea series with Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. Sharper graphics and updated image optimization bring this classic title into the present! Plus, each physical copy includes the soundtrack and art book at retail. Experience a part of Nippon Ichi Software history with this delightful combo pack!

Key Features:

Overflowing with New Content – La Pucelle is back with tons of new content including the Overlord Prier scenario. You can also recruit Laharl, Etna, Flonne, and Prinny to join your adventures. Extra downloadable content characters such as Rozalin, Cornet, Hero Prinny, and Ellie are included as well. In addition to quality of life changes to the flow of the game, such as skipping cutscenes and rotating the camera during battle, there are also more voiced lines, more music, and a new quick travel feature!

– La Pucelle is back with tons of new content including the Overlord Prier scenario. You can also recruit Laharl, Etna, Flonne, and Prinny to join your adventures. Extra downloadable content characters such as Rozalin, Cornet, Hero Prinny, and Ellie are included as well. In addition to quality of life changes to the flow of the game, such as skipping cutscenes and rotating the camera during battle, there are also more voiced lines, more music, and a new quick travel feature! Where it All Began – The return of the original Rhapsody strategy RPG from the original PlayStation now has sharper graphics and image optimization options to mimic CRT.

– The return of the original Rhapsody strategy RPG from the original PlayStation now has sharper graphics and image optimization options to mimic CRT. Exclusives Included – The physical release includes both a soundtrack and an art book!

