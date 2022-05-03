Xbox Announces Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller - News

The official Xbox Twitter account has unveiled a new color for the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller - Deep Pink.

The new color variant is priced at $64.99 and can be purchased through the Xbox Store. The controller will work on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Android, and iOS.

Microsoft has released a variety of different colors for the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller including Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue at launch in November 2020, as well as Electric Volt, Daystrike Camo, Pulse Red, Aqua Shift Special Edition and Xbox 20th Anniversary Special Edition.

On Wednesdays we play in Pink (and every other day) 💖



Introducing the all new Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller: https://t.co/pAoSqqYpAB pic.twitter.com/uK6ZxifAW7 — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2022

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently announced the Xbox Series X|S has gained marketshare among the next-generation consoles over the last two quarters.

The Xbox Series X|S was also the best-selling next-generation console in the first quarter of 2022 in the US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe.

"With our Xbox Series S and X consoles, we have taken share globally for two quarters in a row and were the market leader this quarter among next gen consoles in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Western Europe," said Nadella at the time.

