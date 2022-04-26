Microsoft CEO: Xbox Series X|S Outsold the PS5 in the US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe in Q1 2022 - Sales

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call with investors discussed the success of the Xbox Series X|S and has revealed it has gained marketshare among the next-generation consoles over the last two quarters.

The Xbox Series X|S was also the best-selling next-generation console in the first quarter of 2022 in the US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe.

Nadella also mentioned more than 10 million people have used Xbox Cloud Gaming to date and the service has expanded into four new countries.

The Microsoft CEO did reveal the number of hours played by Xbox Game Pass subscribers is up 45 percent over the past 12 months and is now at billions of hours played.

