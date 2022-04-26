Microsoft CEO: Xbox Series X|S Outsold the PS5 in the US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe in Q1 2022 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 46 minutes ago / 361 Views
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call with investors discussed the success of the Xbox Series X|S and has revealed it has gained marketshare among the next-generation consoles over the last two quarters.
The Xbox Series X|S was also the best-selling next-generation console in the first quarter of 2022 in the US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe.
Nadella also mentioned more than 10 million people have used Xbox Cloud Gaming to date and the service has expanded into four new countries.
The Microsoft CEO did reveal the number of hours played by Xbox Game Pass subscribers is up 45 percent over the past 12 months and is now at billions of hours played.
If you want to boast about gained market share, care to start sharing actual console numbers again Mr. Nadella? :)
Definitely makes VGChartz look pretty spot on with their estimates even more though!
I am happy to see VGChartz estimates seem to be pretty close. Though, Even if it looked like we were off I would make the necessary adjustments to be closer.
For Nadella, Game Pass is the platform, and Xbox Series consoles only one of several ways to access it. So, yes, he did celebrate renewed success on the hardware front, but IMO it's qualified by the end goal of that success being more Game Pass subscribers.
VGChartz vindicated again. You all should be very proud of your work.
Absolutely massive month for Xbox. I am also now wondering if Sony missed their quarterly console shipments target
Our quarterly figures for PS5 are at 1.7M. So 300,000 below their forecast. Depending on what Sony reveals for actual shipped figures I will make the necessary adjustments.
When is Sony's quarterly report?
I believe Sony and Nintendo will release their quarterly report on May 10. Depending on the time there might be a delay on when they report their numbers and when I write up articles on them and do the necessary adjustments. Japan is something like 12 hours ahead of me, so I might be sleeping when they report their numbers.
it's easy to say that when sony is clearly having hardware manufacturing issues. I wanted to see if the manufacturing was normal. The way he talks is as if the ps5 is stranded in stores lol
Nedella's comments are still on point, as Microsoft has been able to grow share despite their own supply constraints on the Series X. And the success of Game Pass is a separate issue that suggests Microsoft will continue to do well, as lots of that Game Pass use will be on Xbox One consoles, and those people will likely upgrade to an Xbox Series console when the time comes. Ultimately, all three (Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo) are doing great this generation.
That said, I share your curiosity about how well each of the three will be doing once none of them are supply constrained. That will indeed be interesting.
Well if you are paying to hobble Sonys chip supplies its going to be easy!
I don't think they paid manufacturers to produce less for Sony. Rumour is that they paid for priority access for their own chips to be made, but that doesn't necessarily mean much of the corresponding shortfall hits Sony (it might be a little bit hits PS consoles, a little bit hits smartphone production, a little bit hits chips for cars, etc.).