Ghostwire Tokyo Update Adds VRR on PS5, Improves Performance - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 256 Views
Tango Gameworks is celebrating Golden Week in Japan with the release of a new update for Ghostwire Tokyo.
The update addresses performance issues on the PlayStation 5 and PC, adds a Yokai Volume slider that lets players adjust the screeching of the Tengu, makes fast traveling available earlier in the game, and more.
The PS5 version with the update now has support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).
Read the patch notes below:
UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS
- Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.
- Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-cancelling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)
- Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.
CHILDREN’S DAY
- Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu
- (PC) – Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)
- Fast travel is now available earlier in the game
- Added support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PS5
BUG FIXES
- Improved overall performance
- Overhauled starting values for player camera options
- Adjusted gamepad analog stick deadzone, and added options to adjust deadzone
- Fixed collision issues in some environments
- Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed
- Fixed text for some menu items in French and German
- Fixed Sharpness option when using FSR 1.0
- Fixed low performance while in Quality Mode
- Numerous fixes to main missions, side missions, and world events where performing certain actions could prevent progression
- Adjusted detection for analog stick deadzone on PS4/PS5 controllers
- Fixed a bug that occurred when moving while crouching
- Fixed bug when spotted by a “Forsaken” Visitor
- Adjusted visual aspects of some complete outfits
- Fixed progression issue when speaking to dogs
- Fixed visual bug when speaking to dogs
- Some hint text for relics adjusted
- Fixed tab-switching behavior on the menu screen
- Fixed issue in which the database on the menu screen would not be updated
- Fixed age restriction settings for Sweden
- Improved mouse/keyboard input when weaving
- Added “Movie Display Mode” option
- If you are experiencing sound desync issues in cutscenes, setting “Movie Display Mode” to “Performance” will correct the issue
- Fixed progression issue with certain cutscenes
- Added a warning display when using too much VRAM
- Fixed issue with windowed mode on the title screen
- Fixed 5K resolution issue on the title screen
- Fixed issue when selecting difficulty
