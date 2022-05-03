Ghostwire Tokyo Update Adds VRR on PS5, Improves Performance - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Tango Gameworks is celebrating Golden Week in Japan with the release of a new update for Ghostwire Tokyo.

The update addresses performance issues on the PlayStation 5 and PC, adds a Yokai Volume slider that lets players adjust the screeching of the Tengu, makes fast traveling available earlier in the game, and more.

The PS5 version with the update now has support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Read the patch notes below:

UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS

Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.

Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-cancelling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)

Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.

CHILDREN’S DAY

Held annually on May 5 in Japan, Children’s Day is one of four national holidays observed during Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children—typically by decorating with fish-shaped kites and wearing paper samurai helmets! Now you can get in on the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo: - Koinobori Emote – Akito displays koi-shaped streamers - "They Grow Up So Fast" Emote – Akito proudly dons a folded paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet - Paper Kabuto – Wear the origami samurai helmet from the emote

CHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu

(PC) – Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)

Fast travel is now available earlier in the game

Added support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PS5

BUG FIXES

All Platforms

Improved overall performance

Overhauled starting values for player camera options

Adjusted gamepad analog stick deadzone, and added options to adjust deadzone

Fixed collision issues in some environments

Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed

Fixed text for some menu items in French and German

Fixed Sharpness option when using FSR 1.0

PS5 Fixes

Fixed low performance while in Quality Mode

Numerous fixes to main missions, side missions, and world events where performing certain actions could prevent progression

Adjusted detection for analog stick deadzone on PS4/PS5 controllers

Fixed a bug that occurred when moving while crouching

Fixed bug when spotted by a “Forsaken” Visitor

Adjusted visual aspects of some complete outfits

Fixed progression issue when speaking to dogs

Fixed visual bug when speaking to dogs

Some hint text for relics adjusted

Fixed tab-switching behavior on the menu screen

Fixed issue in which the database on the menu screen would not be updated

Fixed age restriction settings for Sweden

PC Fixes

Improved mouse/keyboard input when weaving

Added “Movie Display Mode” option

If you are experiencing sound desync issues in cutscenes, setting “Movie Display Mode” to “Performance” will correct the issue

Fixed progression issue with certain cutscenes

Added a warning display when using too much VRAM

Fixed issue with windowed mode on the title screen

Fixed 5K resolution issue on the title screen

Fixed issue when selecting difficulty

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles