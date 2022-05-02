PS5 Sales Top 19M, NS and XS Sales Remain Flat - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 17-23 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 271,271 units sold for the week ending April 23, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 107.19 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 173,221 units to bring its lifetime sales to 19.06 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 151,061 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.32 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 22,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 69,000 units. PS4 sold 195,318 units for the week ending April 25, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 82,518 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 14,107 units, and the Xbox One sold 899 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 124,209 units (-31.4%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 11,521 (7.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 66,411 units (78.5%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 31,935 (-69.4%) and the Xbox One is down 17,292 units (-95.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 6,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are flat week-on-week, and PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 15,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 271,271 ( 107,193,888 ) PlayStation 5 - 173,221 ( 19,055,638 ) Xbox Series X|S - 151,061 ( 14,317,769 ) PlayStation 4 - 14,107 ( 116,798,011 ) Xbox One - 899 ( 50,524,816 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 109,379 Xbox Series X|S - 93,667 PlayStation 5 - 85,413 PlayStation 4 - 8,638 Xbox One - 746

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 73,312 PlayStation 5 - 49,678 Xbox Series X|S - 37,693

PlayStation 4 - 5,044 Xbox One - 135 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 77,689 PlayStation 5 - 33,534 Xbox Series X|S - 14,555 PlayStation 4 - 215 Xbox One - 11

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,891

Xbox Series X|S - 5,146 PlayStation 5 - 4,596

PlayStation 4 - 210 Xbox One - 7

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

