PS5 Sales Top 19M, NS and XS Sales Remain Flat - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 17-23 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,584 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 271,271 units sold for the week ending April 23, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 107.19 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 173,221 units to bring its lifetime sales to 19.06 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 151,061 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.32 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 22,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 69,000 units. PS4 sold 195,318 units for the week ending April 25, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 82,518 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 14,107 units, and the Xbox One sold 899 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 124,209 units (-31.4%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 11,521 (7.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 66,411 units (78.5%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 31,935 (-69.4%) and the Xbox One is down 17,292 units (-95.1%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 6,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are flat week-on-week, and PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 15,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 271,271 (107,193,888)
- PlayStation 5 - 173,221 (19,055,638)
- Xbox Series X|S - 151,061 (14,317,769)
- PlayStation 4 - 14,107 (116,798,011)
- Xbox One - 899 (50,524,816)
- Switch - 109,379
- Xbox Series X|S - 93,667
- PlayStation 5 - 85,413
- PlayStation 4 - 8,638
- Xbox One - 746
- Switch - 73,312
- PlayStation 5 - 49,678
- Xbox Series X|S - 37,693
- PlayStation 4 - 5,044
- Xbox One - 135
- Switch - 77,689
- PlayStation 5 - 33,534
- Xbox Series X|S - 14,555
- PlayStation 4 - 215
- Xbox One - 11
- Switch - 10,891
- Xbox Series X|S - 5,146
- PlayStation 5 - 4,596
- PlayStation 4 - 210
- Xbox One - 7
How PS is up 15k when it was 181k last week?
Adjustments.
Can someone from vg chartz answer me if sony confirms that they sent 2 million units in their tax report. until what day would this number be taken to final consumers? I'm asking because on the 10th the sony report comes out.
If both Sony and MS can keep these numbers up, they will both hit 20m and 15m respectfully by June.
When Sony does their end of financial year report on May 10th we will have a better idea of their current sales numbers. By all accounts they had a (by their standards) abysmal quarter and I would not be surprised if their sales have to get adjusted down slightly at VGcharts again