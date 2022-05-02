Escape Simulator Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Pine Studio in a press release announced Escape Simulator has sold over one million units worldwide since its release in October 2021.

To celebrate the milestone, the developer has released a free new escape room, with a theme that is a homage to Cats in Time, which is a previous escape game from Pine Studio.

"We’d like to thank every single one of you for joining us on this journey!" said Pine Studio CTO and Co-owner Tomislav Podhraški. "When we started, we placed bets with each other on how many units we’d sell, and needless to say those expectations have been exceeded by more than we could have ever hoped for.

"With all your support we can keep expanding Escape Simulator and we already have many plans to do so, starting with more free rooms and updates to the room editor. And later this summer, we’ll reveal some exciting new DLCs that we’re currently working on… So stay tuned for more news!"

Here is an overview of the game:

Escape Simulator is a first-person puzzler you can play solo or in an online co-op. Explore a growing set of highly interactive escape rooms. Move furniture, pick up and examine everything, smash pots and break locks! Supports community-made rooms through the level editor.

Interactive Puzzles: Rummage through 20 rooms filled with puzzles designed by real-life escape room operators. If something is not nailed to the wall, you can pick it up.

Online Co-Op: All the rooms are playable in an online co-op. We recommend to play built-in rooms with up to 3 players (but you're welcome to play with more). Community rooms have been tested with up to 10 people. Customize your character and join with friends to work-out puzzles together. More heads are better than one!

Examine Everything: Read through books, examine ancient artifacts and find clues to riddles. Need to cross-reference a clue? No, problem - just pin it to the screen.

Community-Made Rooms: The game includes a room editor with which you can design your own escape rooms and puzzles. Through workshop integration, you get to play awesome things the community has created.

Escape Simulator is available now for PC via Steam and the Humble Store.

