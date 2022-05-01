Nintendo Reportedly Expects a 10% Decrease in Switch Sales Due to Shortages - News

Nintendo is reportedly expecting to ship 20 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the current fiscal year, according to Nikkei Asia.

The reason for the lower sales of the Switch in the current fiscal year is due to the continued semiconductor shortages and "disruptions to logistics networks."

The 20 million figure is a 10 percent decrease compared to fiscal year 2021 and a 30 percent decrease from fiscal year 2020, which saw 28.83 million Switch consoles shipped.

Nintendo is estimated to ship 23 million units in fiscal year 2021, which is a 20 percent decrease compared to 2020. Nintendo will release its next earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 on May 10.

To compensate for the lower hardware sales, Nintendo is looking to sell more software for Fiscal year 2022, which sees a number of first-party releases planned.

